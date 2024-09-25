Saudi Arabia - Colossal Properties, a high-end luxury real estate construction and development firm founded in Los Angeles, US, has announced its expansion into the Saudi Arabian market.

The announcement comes following the awarding of the construction licence by the Ministry of Investment in favour of Colossal Properties for a vast array of construction projects.

Founded by Phillip Braunstein, Colossal Properties has built a reputation for delivering iconic developments characterized by unmatched quality, modern aesthetics, and sustainable solutions.

The US developer aims to redefine luxury living in Riyadh, bringing its expertise in high-end construction, innovative green technology, and exclusive design to the kingdom.

This strategic move is marked by an exclusive partnership with Prince Faisal Al Saud, a visionary entrepreneur, movie producer, designer, and one of the most influential figures in the kingdom.

"Our expansion into Riyadh is not just about real estate; it’s about shaping the future of luxury living in a way that respects the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia while embracing innovation," remarked Braunstein.

On the key partnership with Prince Faisal Al Saud, he said it reflects a shared commitment to elevating the standard of luxury developments in the kingdom.

"Prince Faisal’s creativity and forward-thinking approach perfectly align with Colossal’s ethos. Together, we are set to create spaces that are not just homes, but expressions of art, luxury, and lifestyle," stated the top official.

"Looking ahead Colossal Properties will begin by developing a series of exclusive residential and commercial properties in Riyadh, focusing on integrating advanced technologies, sustainable design practices, and luxury craftsmanship," said Braunstein.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s ongoing transformation into a global hub for innovation and luxury," he added.

