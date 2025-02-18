Tameer Vision Real Estate has joined forces with Huawei to develop next-generation residential units equipped with cutting-edge fiber connectivity.

This collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s (MCIT) 10Gbps Society initiative that aims to build a superfast broadband infrastructure across the Kingdom to support the country’s digital transformation goals.

Under this partnership, the duo aims to have over 5,000 FTTR-ready residential units by 2035, which is key to achieving the ambitious goals outlined by MCIT’s 10Gbps society initiative and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

This forward-thinking approach positions Tameer Vision as a smart real estate development leader and reinforces Huawei’s commitment to empowering a digitally advanced society, said the company in a statement.

The 10 Gbps Society envisions a future of ultra-fast internet access, powering a more connected and intelligent world.

As demand for bandwidth-heavy applications like video streaming and online gaming grows, Huawei’s Fiber-to-the-Room (FTTR) solution delivers the necessary infrastructure, it stated.

FTTR provides a stable, gigabit-speed Wi-Fi experience throughout the home by extending fiber optic cables to each room, ensuring seamless connectivity for every device.

Through this partnership, Huawei will provide its technical expertise and advanced FTTR solutions to ensure Tameer Vision’s new residential buildings are future-proof and capable of supporting the ever-increasing bandwidth demands of smart homes and automation technologies. This will lay the groundwork for seamless integration of future advancements in connectivity, it added.

On the strategic partnership, CEO Yasser Al Majed said it marks a pivotal moment for Tameer Vision and sets a new standard of modern living in the kingdom.

"At Tameer Vision, we are committed to providing our residents with the most advanced living experience possible, and this collaboration allows us to deliver on that promise," he noted.

"By integrating Huawei’s cutting-edge FTTR technology, we are not only future-proofing our residential units but also contributing to the kingdom’s broader digital transformation goals outlined in Vision 2030. This is more than just connectivity; it’s about building the foundation for a smarter, more connected future for Saudi Arabia," he added.

Simon Zousiyi, Deputy CEO of Huawei Saudi, expressed delight at partnership with Tameer Vision on this groundbreaking initiative.

"We believe that access to high-speed, reliable connectivity is essential for driving innovation and economic growth across Saudi Arabia. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to empowering a fully connected, intelligent world, and we are excited to contribute our expertise in FTTR solutions to help Tameer Vision create truly future-ready residential communities in the kingdom," he noted.

"This project aligns perfectly with the Kingdom’s 10Gbps Society vision, and we are confident it will serve as a model for other developers in the region," he added.

