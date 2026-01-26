UAE-based Takmeel Developments has announced the groundbreaking of its premium residential project - Divine Al Barari - being set up at an investment of AED400 million ($109 million) in Dubai.

Strategically located at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Ain Road, Divine Al Barari boasts 291 residential units with a mix of duplex penthouses, one- to three-bedroom apartments and studios as well as over 30 lifestyle and wellness amenities.

Dubai’s latest project offers easy access to key destinations and overlooks iconic landmarks, including Al Barari, Global Village, and IMG Worlds of Adventure.

"Breaking ground at Divine Al Barari marks the start of another milestone for Takmeel. Our goal is to deliver thoughtfully designed, high-quality communities that meet the needs of investors and residents, while reinforcing Dubai and the UAE as a leading force in the global real estate market," remarked its Founder and Chairman Mian Asad Bashir at the landmark ceremony.

"As the project moves into the active construction phase, Takmeel remains committed to delivering high-quality residences that enhance Dubai’s urban landscape and contribute to the UAE’s position as a leading real estate destination," he added.

CEO Hamza Asad said: “Breaking ground at Divine Al Barari is an exciting moment for all of us at Takmeel. I am proud of the team for bringing this vision to life. Every detail, from design to construction, is being managed with care to ensure quality, timeliness, and lasting value."

With continued investment in residential and infrastructure projects, Majan, Dubai, stands out as a strategic location for developments such as Divine Al Barari. The project is scheduled for handover in Q2 2028.-TradeArabia News Service

