SHARJAH - Sharjah’s real estate has recorded a high volume of real estate transactions during November 2024, which reached AED4 billion, and with a total number of 4,606 transactions covering 20.4 million square feet.

With these strong statistics and the directives of wise leadership, Sharjah continues to consolidate its position as a vital real estate centre and one of the best economic regions in the world, known for its cultural and environmental diversity, while preserving its heritage character that combines authenticity and modernity.

The emirate also provides a legislative environment that supports the real estate sector and stimulates investment, with great competitive prices compared to other emirates, making it an ideal destination for individuals and families looking for security, comfortability, and luxury.

In detail, the "monthly statistical data issued by Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department" indicated that the total transactions reached 4,606, of which the number of sales transactions reached 1,522, representing 33 percent of the total number of transactions. As for the number of mortgage transactions, they reached 339, representing 7.4 percent of the total transactions, and with a value of AED 668 million, while the remaining transactions reached 2,745, representing 59.6 percent of the total number of transactions.

The sales transactions took place in 116 areas distributed across the cities and regions of Sharjah, and these properties included residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties and lands in terms of property type, there were 925 lands, 322 units sold in towers, and 275 for the built-in lands transactions.

The "Muwailih Commercial" area recorded the highest real estate deal which was concluded on a land, with a value of AED180 million. This area also recorded the highest mortgage transaction on a built-in land with a value of AED51 million.

The total number of sales transactions in Sharjah reached 977, and “Muwailih Commercial” area continued to top the list of areas with the highest number of sales transactions, recording 161 transactions, followed by "Hay Hoshi" with 104, “Al-Khan” area with 85, and "Umm Funain" area with 83 transactions.

As for the areas with the highest cash trading volume, “Muwailih Commercial” area also came first with a trading volume of AED 470.7 million, followed by “Umm Funain” with AED157.8 million, "Hay Hoshi" with AED 104.5 million, and “Tilal” area with AED94.6 million.

In the central region, the total number of sales transactions reached 509, most of which were concentrated in “Al Qasimia” city with 473 transactions, which was also the highest area in terms of trading volume, amounted to AED334.2 million.

As for Khorfakkan city, 16 sales transactions took place, and "Hay Al-Harai Industrial" area topped the list with 5 transactions, while " Al-Batha 4" area recorded the highest trading volume, amounted to AED5.7 million.

Finally, and in Kalba city, there were 15 sales transactions. "Sur Kalba Commercial" area came first, with 4 transactions, while "Al-Sur 4" area recorded the highest trading volume, which amounted to AED3.2 million.