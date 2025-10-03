Shamal Holding and Marriott International have signed an agreement to establish EDITION branded residences and a hotel at Dubai Harbour, set to be completed in 2029.

The development, known as The Dubai Beach EDITION, aims to redefine luxury living and hospitality with its innovative design and exemplary service at one of Dubai's premier seafront locations.

The project will feature 165 residences, available in two, three, and four-bedroom configurations, each designed to reflect the brand's ethos of contemporary luxury and refined simplicity, resonating with the seaside environment.

Residents will benefit from a range of upscale resort amenities and services, enhancing their lifestyle.

Additionally, The Dubai Beach EDITION hotel is planned to host 185 rooms and suites, all offering unobstructed views of the sea.

In line with the EDITION brand’s luxurious standards, the hotel will provide an array of unique culinary experiences.

Situated in Dubai Harbour, which combines exclusive residences, hospitality, retail, and dining, The Dubai Beach EDITION is poised to create a distinctive maritime lifestyle.

This coastal destination will seamlessly integrate beachfront living with urban energy, complemented by majestic sea views and a private stretch of golden beach.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, commented: "With The Dubai Beach EDITION, we are introducing something truly special to Dubai. This luxury beachfront destination will feature the brand’s first residences in the region. EDITION is defined by its timeless elegance, refined modernity, and ability to create spaces that are both intimate and distinctive. These qualities reflect the spirit of Dubai: sophisticated, cosmopolitan, and always forward-looking. In collaboration with Marriott International, we are curating a destination that will stand out globally and further elevate Dubai as a world-class city for both travellers and residents."

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe Middle East & Africa, Marriott International added, “The launch of The Dubai Beach EDITION development is an exciting addition to our growing luxury portfolio in Dubai. With best-in-class design, bespoke experiences, and a bold sense of place, this project will reimagine what modern luxury can be for travellers and residents seeking unique and exceptional experiences in the city. We look forward to working with Shamal Holding to enhance the standard of luxury hospitality and living in the city with this milestone project.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).