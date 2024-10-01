Muscat – Al Badi Investment Holding, in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP), has launched an integrated service centre to process reservation requests for residential units in Hai Al Uban neighbourhood project located in the Halban area.

This initiative aligns with the National Initiative for Integrated Residential Neighbourhoods – reflected in the Royal commitment and Oman Vision 2040 – for ensuring adequate housing and enhance family stability through various housing programmes and options.

The centre aims to provide support and information to beneficiaries, investors, and individuals eligible under the government residential land grant system.

It will be managed by a team of specialists in marketing, sales, customer service, and procedural facilitation to deliver a comprehensive service package to beneficiaries.

It will enhance the experience of a beneficiary through project models, informative brochures, a dedicated website, and engaging videos displayed on a large screen.

Additionally, beneficiaries will have the opportunity to view project stages and work progress through live broadcasts and field tours to be organised by the sales centre.

The launch of the sales centre featured the signing of several partnership agreements for the Hai Al Uban project. This included a memorandum of understanding to establish an integrated bilingual school complex, catering to students from preschool to post-primary levels, covering an area of 10,000sqm.

The project aims to empower small and medium enterprises, support local products, and actively involve them in the implementation of the Hai Al Uban neighbourhood.

Additionally, memoranda of understanding were signed for various works – including electricity connection, construction of internal roads, and building protections and sidewalks – in the first phase of the project.

Another memorandum was dedicated to ensuring the provision of the necessary technical labour for the initial phase of the Hai Al Uban project.

