Muscat: The Economic and Financial Committee of State Council discussed the draft Real Estate Regulation Law and Majlis A’Shura’s views on it on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Dhafir bin Awadh al Shanfari, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Committee of State Council.

The proposed law aims to uni-fy real estate sector legislation, ensuring legal coherence and clear provisions governing sector activities, relationships and rights. It also seeks to modernise the existing law to align with market developments, enhance investment attractiveness and streamline licensing mechanisms for real estate professionals.

In another session, the Education and Research Committee, led by Dr Abdullah bin Moham-med al Sarmi, hosted Dr Ahmed bin Khalfan al Rawahy, President of University of Nizwa, along with university specialists. The discussion focused on a proposed study titled ‘Enhancing the Quality of Academic Achievement and Mastering Competencies and Skills in School Education in the Sultanate of Oman: An Analytical and Legislative Study’.

The committee examined the university’s current strategies for improving teacher training programmes, integrating educational qualification frameworks and enhancing academic achievement in schools.

