SHARJAH - The Real Estates Sector Business Group, operating under the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has discussed with the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) ways to promote lucrative real estate investment projects in Sharjah and invigorate the local real estate sector.

The discussions were held during a coordination meeting attended by notable figures, including Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group,Saif Mohammed Salem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Investment Support Department at the Sharjah FDI Office; Marwan Saleh Alichla, Director of the Sharjah Investors Services Centre; and other committee members.

The meeting looked into ways to benefit from the Sharjah FDI Office's expertise to promote real estate ventures in the emirate. It also stressed the need to provide high-quality services to real estate entities through the Sharjah Investors Services Center.

The SCCI emphasised that Sharjah’s real estate sector has seen remarkable growth and development. Acting as a backbone to Sharjah's economic prosperity, the sector draws investors due to the emirate's multifaceted economy, comprehensive legislative and regulatory frameworks, and government amenities. Moreover, the countless investment opportunities available within the real estate sphere enhances its allure.

During the meeting, the representative committee of the Business Group showcased its leading initiatives to upgrade the real estate sector.

They highlighted the committee’s strategies to draw real estate investments to Sharjah, foster ties with both investors and government entities, and effectively represent the vast community of real estate professionals within the emirate.