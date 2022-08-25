Riyadh: The Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) has announced the deposit of SAR 868 million in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries from the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing and the REDF for August 2022.



The Real Estate Development Fund CEO, Mansour bin Madi, explained that the total support for this month amounted to SAR 868 million, allocated to support the profits of subsidized real estate financing contracts, noting that the total amount that has been deposited in Sakani beneficiaries’ accounts since the announcement of the Transformation Program in June 2017 until August 2022 amounted to about SAR 40 billion.



Bin Madi added that the diversification of housing support programs confirms that the fund's keenness to keep pace with the objectives of the Housing Program, one of the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, aiming at increasing the percentage of Saudi families owning houses to 70% and providing housing and financing solutions, by developing and improving the legislative and regulatory environment for the housing sector in order to enable beneficiaries to own and benefit from suitable houses based on their personal needs and financial capabilities.