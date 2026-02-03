RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katharina Reiche co-chaired the 21st session of the Saudi–German Joint Commission on Economic and Technical Cooperation in Riyadh. Government officials from both countries attended the meeting. On the sidelines of the session, several agreements were signed between the two countries.

The session focused on the Commission’s efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Germany and advance economic and technical cooperation, particularly in the energy sector. Discussions covered cooperation across industry, energy, and investment, as well as opportunities in renewable energy, hydrogen, technology, and healthcare.

The Saudi–German Business Council was also held on the sidelines of the Commission session. During the council meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed to establish a framework for cooperation between both sides across various energy fields. Several agreements and memoranda of understanding were also signed between public and private sector entities from both countries, highlighting the depth of bilateral economic ties and the role of the private sector in supporting joint initiatives.

A roundtable session on energy was also held with leading energy companies from both countries to review investment opportunities and strengthen partnerships in the energy sector.

In a related development, the German delegation visited King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), in the presence of Minister of Energy and Chairman of KAUST’s Board of Trustees Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. The visit took place on the sidelines of the Saudi–German Innovation Summit hosted by the university, during which Minister Reiche and the delegation reviewed KAUST’s role in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The two ministers also witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding between KAUST and German entities to strengthen cooperation between the Saudi and German startup ecosystems, support early-stage companies, and facilitate the transition from research to market.

The visit underscores the shared commitment of Saudi Arabia and Germany to deepening economic and technical cooperation and expanding their partnership in support of mutual interests and sustainable development.

Saudi Gazette report