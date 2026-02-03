DUBAI - TECOM Group PJSC, the creator of specialised business districts and vibrant communities, has announced its financial results for the year ending 31st December 2025 (FY 2025), reporting strong year-end performance supported by sustained growth across its commercial, industrial and land portfolios.

The Group said the results were driven by consistent demand for the its assets, improved occupancy rates, and a continued emphasis on operational efficiency.

TECOM Group FY 2025 revenues increase by 19 percent YoY, driven by strategic portfolio expansion and robust performance across all business segments.

EBITDA reached AED2.2 billion in 2025, representing YoY growth of 20 percent, with a robust 78 percent margin, underpinned by the Group’s effective operational performance.

Recurring net profit for 2025 increased 20 percent YoY to AED1.5 billion, underpinned by effective cost management and optimised financing, underscoring the success of the Group's strategy in ensuring long-term shareholder value.

“In 2025, we continued to strengthen TECOM Group's portfolio, underpinned by our expansion strategy and strong financial position, while achieving the best returns for our shareholders. Reflecting the strength of the results, the Board is proposing a 10 percent increase in the dividend for the second half of 2025 to AED440 million and setting an updated dividend framework for 2026, with an expected aggregate payout of AED880 million, subject to shareholder approval," Malek Al Malek, Chairman of TECOM Group, said.

Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group, said, “Our strong 2025 performance demonstrates the continued contributions of TECOM Group’s diverse ecosystems in driving economic growth across six strategic sectors, contributing to the UAE’s and Dubai’s appeal to global investors and talent."

He added that the Group invested over AED2.5 billion in strategic acquisitions and project developments through 2025 to fuel its long-term growth. In August 2025, it also invested AED1.6 billion to acquire 138 industrial land plots with a total area of 33 million sq.ft. in Dubai Industrial City to meet the strong and growing demand within the industrial sector.

Occupancy levels continued to demonstrate an upward trajectory, with Commercial and Industrial occupancy reaching 97 percebt in 2025, up 3 percent YoY. Commercial portfolio occupancy stood at 95 percent, up 5 percent YoY, while Industrial portfolio occupancy reached 98 percent.

Funds from Operations (FFO) reached AED2 billion in 2025, representing a 19 percent YoY increase driven by improved collections and the enhanced performance of income-generating assets. Fair value of the Group’s Investment Properties portfolio ascertained a fair value of AED34.5 billion, representing a 23 percent YoY increase compared to 2024 levels, and a like-for-like increase of 18 percent.

The Group continued to demonstrate its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, including generating 15.25 GWh of electricity from on-site solar plants, accounting for an average of 7 percent of total electricity consumption.