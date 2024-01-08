Riyadh – Built Industrial Company, a subsidiary of Ladun Investment Company, won a SAR 185.38 million project award for the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), according to a bourse filing.

The project covers the procurement, construction, and all the required work to build the headquarters of the Royal Commission (HQ) in Jazan City for basic and transformational industries.

It consists of about 28,697 square metres (m2), which is the building area to accommodate about 1,500 employees.

There will also be landscaping and site development of an approximate area of 7.4 hectares to produce a fully functional and operational facility.

The awarding date of the project was 7 January 2024, while the signing date is expected to be 7 February.

In December 2023, Ladun’s unit was awarded a SAR 189.48 million development project in RCJY’s Jazan.

