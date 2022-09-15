UAE - Dubai-based Samana Developers has launched its new residential project, Miami at Jumeirah Village Circle, being set up at an investment of AED110 million ($30 million).

The project's architecture is influenced by designs of the US city which exemplifies glamour, fun and excess. It gives a look and a feel of Miami lifestyle, stated the developer.

The art deco architectural style of many of its buildings, Miami Modern (MiMo), is a movement that has been recognized throughout the world for its historical significance in terms of designing the buildings, it added.

CEO Imran Farooq said: "The G+1P+6-storey Miami project symbolises a new niche in Dubai’s real estate space and the style is attracting investors, especially from North American and European regions."

“The Miami project offers the space to enjoy sunbath under the blue sky at its spacious balconies that are complemented with beautiful urban gardens and private pools. That’s how we at Samana Developers add to the beauty of Dubai in addition to being On Time; Every Time in terms of project completion and delivery," he added.

According to him, the project, spanning over 125,765 sq ft is the first project in Dubai which has private pools with every one- and two-bedroom apartment.

The project hosts a leisure deck with a main pool, cascading water features, outdoor cinema, indoor and outdoor gyms, a sauna and a steam room, and a dedicated play area for children, explained Farooq.

Miami project comes with luxury amenities which include children’s swimming pool, leisure pool deck, green areas, health club, infinity pool, barbeque areas, outdoor cinema, children's play area, jacuzzi, valet parking, and round-the-clock security, he added.

