Dubai-based Samana Developers has announced the launch of its new AED510 million ($139 million) residential project, Skyros, located within its Arjan community in Dubai.

Unveiling the project today (June 20), Samana said the project derives the design concept and name after the famous Skyros Island in Greece renowned for its white beaches, sea caves and seaside villages.

Samana Skyros, it stated, has created a similar design in the mini-island in addition to retail spaces.

The Skyros, spanning over 567,433 sq-ft of total build-up area, houses 441 apartments comprising studios, one- and two-bedroom units with private pools.

According to Samana, the 3B+G+17 mid-luxury project is continuation of the multiple project launches that Samana has planned for this year and comes following the high investor turnover from Europe for its Greek island-themed projects.

Skyros also features two luxurious leisure pool decks, private pools, a health club, indoor and outdoor gyms, a sauna, a steam room, a kids' play areas, a rooftop basketball court, a rooftop lounge, a rooftop cinema, valet parking and retail spaces, it added.

"We are constantly receiving overwhelming interest from European, Russian and CIS investors for our new projects, especially for those projects that embody Greek island themes and designs. Skyros has been designed on the popular investor trend to meet the demand," said its CEO Imran Farooq.

"Triggered by Covid-19, our resort-style projects performed well. The trend reflects that today’s buyer prefers to live in a healthy yet affordable environment. Samana Developers is doing well with the new themes such as the resort, the island, private pools and converting a residential apartment into a holiday-home. We our upcoming new projects, we will be introducing innovative concepts," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).