RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has lifted restrictions on the sale, purchase, subdivision, and fragmentation of large tracts of land in the northern part of Riyadh, specifically around the New Murabba Project.



The commission has said the area where the restrictions have been lifted is bordered by King Fahd Road to the west, Prince Faisal bin Bandar Road to the east, the Special Security Forces Road to the south and the pipeline protection area to the north, encompassing approximately 46 million square meters.



The commission stated that it will begin issuing building permits and approving new plans for these plots according to a new urban code that will be announced within three months of this decision.



In a related development, it was announced last week that 4.71 million square meters of land located within the New Murabba Project development area have had their restrictions lifted.



The National Program for Community Development in Regions recently urged property owners to provide necessary documentation to establish land ownership, allowing for the initiation of expropriation procedures for properties within the New Murabba Project's boundaries.



Additionally, the New Murabba Company will prepare design guidelines for the urban code in these areas, which will be disclosed later through the commission's official channels upon approval.



The commission emphasized that these steps, including the lifting of restrictions on several parcels of land, are part of a series of forthcoming initiatives aimed at creating a distinguished urban model in Riyadh.



This model will contribute to shaping the city's future and restructuring its landscape in alignment with the demands of each developmental phase. The previous restrictions were imposed to assess optimal development methods and ensure the sustainability of these locations and residential communities, facilitating accessibility and service delivery.



Moreover, the commission noted that the future vision for Riyadh will be shaped by a range of factors, with high-quality projects being the cornerstone of its developmental plans. These projects will ensure a strategic advancement, positioning Riyadh as a leader on the global stage.



Additionally, the commission has established a centralized contact center to address public inquiries regarding the mentioned lands. The center can be reached at 8001240800 and operates from Sunday to Thursday, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).