Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has unveiled the third phase of Bay Grove Residences on Dubai Islands, following the successful launch of the previous phase late last year.

Offering an exclusive gateway to the vibrant lifestyle and breathtaking surroundings of Dubai Islands, the project strengthens Nakheel’s portfolio of exclusive waterfront living, said the developer in a statement.

A visionary waterfront destination, Dubai Islands offers a premium location that aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, with open spaces, parks and golf courses overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

It comprises five islands with 17 sq km and 20 km of beaches, offering beachfront living, luxurious resorts, and cultural hubs within 20 minutes of Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport and marine ports.

Featuring three elegantly designed new buildings that provide a sophisticated, modern living experience, Phase 3 of Bay Grove Residences, with its prime location on Island B, is a community where residents can enjoy a balanced lifestyle in one of Dubai’s most sought-after locations.

With a lushly landscaped common podium and basement parking, the new phase comprises 241 residential units, each positioned to maximise panoramic water views with easy access to Crystal Beach, it stated.

This phase of Bay Grove Residences offers one- to three-bedroom apartments and open-layout four-bedroom duplexes, featuring seamless designs with curved balconies that create a natural connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Featuring ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, the residences combine style and functionality. The four-bedroom duplex is a perfect balance of openness and warmth, offering a refined blend of elegance and practicality.

Blending contemporary living with the natural beauty of the beachfront, the development caters to the diverse needs of both families and individuals, creating a vibrant and dynamic living experience.

Residents can enjoy direct access to the beach, a lush green boardwalk, and an exclusive raised ocean pool on the beachfront. An adjacent park offers green space for outdoor activities and serves as a setting for community events and gatherings, fostering a sense of connection and well-being among neighbours.

Set against sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, Bay Grove Residences features several unique amenities designed to elevate the resident experience.

These include an infinity lap pool on the upper podium with the backdrop of the city skyline, a fitness centre overlooking the pool, fitted with top-of-the-range equipment, as well as a kid’s club with an interactive space designed to provide a stimulating environment, stated the developer.

The pet-friendly development also includes dedicated pet washing areas for grooming and maintaining pets, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).