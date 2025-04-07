UAE – Dubai’s real estate market recorded a total transaction value of AED 114.08 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, marking an annual increase of 29.19%.

Total transactions jumped by 23.11% year-on-year (YoY) to 42,269 as of 31 March 2025, according to a press release.

Off-plan properties contributed to this growth, with 24,920 transactions in Q1-25, up from 20,006 during the same period last year.

The ready market also witnessed gains, with transaction values increasing from AED 43.90 billion in Q1-24 to AED 60.20 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2025.

The rental market had average rents per square foot rising by 14% from AED 71 to AED 81.

Dubai South and Al Furjan led this growth, posting increases of 26.37% and 21.56%, respectively.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, commented: “The significant uptick in both off-plan and ready property transactions underscores the confidence investors have in Dubai's robust regulatory framework and its commitment to infrastructural excellence.”

“As we progress through 2025, the market is poised to offer further opportunities, driven by innovative developments and policies that continue to attract both regional and international investors seeking stable and lucrative returns,” Syed added.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher