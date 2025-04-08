Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has announced that the sales launch of residential spaces at Heights Tower, a new mixed-use live-work-play destination reimagining urban luxury living, will begin from April 16.

Heights Tower, a project by DIFC Developments, occupies the final plot within the original DIFC district. It will provide an exclusive address within the Centre’s ever-growing international community, said the statement from DIFC.

Centrally located in the heart of DIFC, adjacent to the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences, Heights Tower provides seamless connectivity to Gate Avenue, the district’s vibrant retail and lifestyle destination.

The project is the second residential development by DIFC and scheduled for completion in 2029, it stated.

Featuring 366 luxury residences - ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom duplexes, and a mix of shell and core offices, and retail spaces for F&B and stores - Heights Tower’s live-work-play concept fulfils the demand for a sophisticated urban lifestyle, said the statement.

The residential component encompasses 32 floors, while the commercial offering is distributed across seven dedicated floors, it stated.

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer, DIFC Investments, said the tower embodies DIFC’s commitment to creating a vibrant and sustainable community, aligning with Dubai’s growing prominence as a live-work-play lifestyle destination.

"Setting a new benchmark for urban living, this striking addition to the Dubai skyline seamlessly integrates wellbeing, connectivity, and convenience to meet the evolving needs of ambitious professionals at the forefront of finance and innovation in DIFC," he noted.

It features key amenities such as a family lounge, an outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pool and a state-of-the-art fitness centre, he added.

Heights Tower is the latest milestone in DIFC’s ongoing evolution as a leading business and lifestyle destination. The project, which is scheduled for completion in 2029, is aiming for Platinum LEED certification.

Savills has been appointed as the master broker, and the development launch follows a series of exciting announcements in 2024 and is a testament to the Centre’s vision to attract global talent, businesses, residents and investors, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).