Dubai-based super prime property developer 25 Degrees has partnered with renowned architecture firm Killa Design to create two custom-built ultra-luxury Signature Villas on Palm Jumeirah, redefining the pinnacle of sophisticated waterfront living.

The two new beachfront villas will be located close to the tip of one of the Palm’s fronds, and will be custom-built from the ground up on a previously empty plot – setting them apart from the renovated, pre-existing villas that dominate Palm Jumeirah’s offering.

25 Degrees’ partnership with Killa Design comes just a year after the property developer first launched on Palm Jumeirah, highlighting its ambition to become the leading villa brand in the city, said the developer in a statement.

Co-founded in 2023 by international investor and entrepreneur Dr. David von Rosen, who invested $80 million+ in the brand upon launch, 25 Degrees is seeking to become the leading and most trusted brand in Dubai for super prime villas.

Killa Design is the architectural firm behind some of the Middle East’s most iconic buildings, including Dubai’s Museum of the Future, the Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Hotel, Saudi Arabia’s Opera House, and Bahrain’s World Trade Center.

Co-founded by Shaun Killa in 2015, Killa Design has won a series of high-profile industry awards, including Architecture Firm of the Year and the Architecture Master Prize, it stated.

The partnership also comes hot on the heels of their first property sale earlier this year, which broke a record for the largest-ever sale of a Garden Villa property on the Palm at $16.9 million.

Now, they’re looking to break the record for the sale of a Signature Villa property on the Palm through their partnership with Killa Design.

"At 25 Degrees, we want to push the boundaries of luxury living and craftsmanship, and with Killa Design’s expertise and track record of innovation on board, our next two villas will do just that," remarked David von Rosen.

25 Degrees, he stated, is known for developing super prime properties on Palm Jumeirah to the highest standards of European style and specifications. The brand is catering for the influx of ultra-high-net-worth individuals to the city.

These ultra-luxury villas are designed to offer uninterrupted panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and marina. Each villa embodies a distinct identity, one showcasing an interplay of floating planes, textures, and deep layering, while the other displays elegance, with smooth, curvilinear forms flowing into the horizon, he added.

According to him, both designs celebrate a balance between indoor and outdoor living, featuring double-height lounges, sculptural staircases, and floor-to-ceiling glazing.

These residences have been curated to offer a sensory retreat with infinity pools stretching toward the sea. Sunken seating with reflection pools provides an escape, while cascading water features and sinuous landscaping enhance the villa’s serene ambiance.

The villas feature both formal and informal living areas. The master suites offer ocean vistas and open into his-and-her spa-inspired bathrooms. The walk-in wardrobes are generously proportioned, blending bespoke craftsmanship with functionality, it added.

von Rosen said each villa houses a state-of-the-art home cinema, a fully equipped private gym, a serene spa, and an exclusive car gallery.

The rooftop features a private plunge pool, an open-air cinema, and an alfresco gourmet BBQ lounge, all framed by panoramic views of the sea and skyline, he noted.

With direct access to the shores of Palm Jumeirah, these villas encapsulate the height of exclusivity and architectural excellence.

Setting a new benchmark in ultra-luxury living, 25 Degrees and Killa Design continue to push the boundaries of design, craftsmanship, and sophistication in Dubai’s most coveted address, he noted.

The development process of 25 Degrees’ two newest villas is now underway, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

