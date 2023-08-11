UAE-based Roya Lifestyle Developments has joined hands with leading lifestyle hospitality group Ennismore for the launch of its inaugural project - SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah, - which will bring the brand’s second standalone residences when it opens in 2026.

Roya said the partnership with Ennismore will result in residences that offer an extraordinary lifestyle experience coupled with a playful ambience, culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches, and unexpected indulgences that are at the heart of every SLS.

Roya (Arabic for vision) takes a visionary approach to harmonious living combining classic sophistication with contemporary facilities, it stated.

This foray into the Dubai real estate market comes with the group's vision to reimagine opulence, said a company spokesman. "Roya will develop unique living experiences where luxury meets legacy for a refined lifestyle," he stated.

"Under the leadership of real estate industry professionals with over 30 years of experience, Roya Lifestyle Developments aims to redefine contemporary living by offering unparalleled luxury in the heart of the city. Roya values balancing modern advancements in architecture, and technology with timeless elegance to create opulent residences," he noted.

"With a focus on prime locations, meticulous design, and impeccable construction, Roya's vision is to offer properties that boast unrivaled views and upscale amenities," he added.

According to him, the proximity of locations to vibrant urban centres or serene natural surroundings, not only enhances the allure of its developments but also plays a pivotal role in elevating the long-term value of the properties.

Roya Lifestyle Developments is dedicated to redefining industry standards by emphasizing innovation, impeccable design, and an unwavering commitment to quality, he stated.

"With a focus on creating timeless, refined living, Roya strives to shape the future of ultra-luxury real estate and provide its customers with unparalleled experiences," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).