JEDDAH — ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer, has revealed a refresh for ROSHN Waterfront, Jeddah’s landmark destination, which welcomes over 55 million people annually. This initiative, titled "Renewing and Coloring Your Steps," aims to enhance community engagement, empower creatives, and improve the public landscape.



The walkway will become a stunning masterpiece crafted by Saudi artists who have designed a new layout that celebrates the unique features of Jeddah. The length of the walkway, 3,200 meters long and 5 meters wide, totaling 16,000 square meters, will be brought to life and painted by over 200 volunteers from Jeddah at the end of May. The new look for ROSHN Waterfront will be unveiled to the public in early June. The initiative is a partnership between PIF-owned ROSHN and “Lenobadir” volunteering initiative, and Jeddah Municipality’s Social Responsibility Charity.



Over the past few months, ROSHN ran a competition encouraging Saudi artists to submit their concepts for ROSHN Waterfront. Thirty-eight talented artists, including painters and designers, participated in the competition, showcasing their ideas, which were evaluated based on a set of criteria. The primary focus was on embodying ROSHN Group's unique elements, particularly the quality of life, as well as capturing the vibrant atmosphere and distinctive identity of the city of Jeddah.



Opened in 2017, the area was renamed the ROSHN Waterfront in 2022. ROSHN’s goal has been to help transform the area into a place everyone in Jeddah can enjoy as part of its focus on quality of life. ROSHN Waterfront features several kilometers of walkways, jogging tracks, and cycle corridors.



“ROSHN Waterfront has become one of the most popular places to visit in Jeddah, and we wanted to combine our focus on improving the quality of life for all with our support for Saudi artists,” said Ghada AlRumayan, ROSHN Group’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The result will be a refresh that will capture the spirit of Jeddah and Saudi artwork brought to life by hundreds of volunteers from the local community.”

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).