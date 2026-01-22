ROSHN Group has announced a new release with the launch of two new typologies in ALDANAH community in Dhahran, in response to strong market demand and growing interest in residential units within the community.

The launch includes the DA3 Villa, featuring four bedrooms with an area of 275 sq m, and the DB2 Duplex, offering three bedrooms with an area of 246 sq m. This release caters to the aspirations of diverse customers, with a variety of home sizes and design options, the group said.

ALDANAH community is distinguished by its strategic location and proximity to business centres, educational institutions, entertainment venues, and logistics hubs.

Spanning 1.7 million sq m, the community will ultimately accommodate over 2,000 diverse residential units. Designed to foster an active lifestyle in a vibrant and balanced environment, the community features distinctive architectural designs for villas and duplexes that meets diverse needs and fulfill various aspirations.

ALDANAH community seamlessly blends tradition with modernity in its architectural approach, while providing all essential amenities—including mosques, schools, and commercial centres, within walking distance. This ensures residents' comfort, amenities easy access to daily services, and significantly enhances the quality of life.

ALDANAH community masterplan creates vibrant environments that strengthen the connection between people and place. Residential buildings comprise 51% of the total community area, while 49% for the public areas including open spaces, gardens, and public areas and services. The community features over 145,000 sq m of green spaces, open areas, and dedicated walking paths. The planning carefully considered the distribution of amenities and infrastructure, the strategic placement of amenities, as well as neighbourhood entrances and exits—all designed to enhance privacy, minimize noise, and prioritize pedestrian safety.

ALDANAH community offers multiple typologies designed according to advanced energy efficiency standards. These include modern insulation methods, solar-powered water heaters, and high-efficiency concealed air conditioning systems, all contributing to energy consumption reduction that exceeds Saudi Building Code requirements. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

