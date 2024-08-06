Roshn, a leading developer powered by Saudi wealth fund PIF, has launched the sale of 1,251 new homes within the fourth phase of its flagship Sedra community in Riyadh.

Announcing the sales launch, Roshn said these residences come in various sizes and designs, offering 10 floor plans and two facades in three colour variations to choose from.

Approximately 30% of the area is dedicated to green public spaces, pedestrian walkways, and road networks, it stated.

According to Roshn, this phase also boasts a range of amenities, including the Saudi Sports for All Federation Dome, part of its broader partnership with the Saudi Sports for All Federation, aimed at providing year-round, all-weather access to sports facilities for all interests and skill levels.

Phase 4, which is situated north of the third phase, boasts a strategic location offering its residents convenient access to shopping and office areas in the Roshn Front, said the Saudi developer.

It is also easily reachable via the Airport Road and close to two metro stations. Moreover, it is near Princess Nourah University, Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, King Khalid International Airport, and the SAR train station, it added.

