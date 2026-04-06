R.Evolution, a pioneering real estate developer, has completed the superstructure of Eywa Tree of Life, a flagship residential development.

It has also finalised the show residence of "the most health-conscious building" in the world, the developer said.

This brings the project into its next phase of delivery and market readiness and reflects the continuity and stability of the UAE’s development environment.

As projects across the city continue to progress as planned, Eywa’s DLD-verified progress reinforces the confidence developers and investors place in Dubai’s leadership, governance, and commitment to maintaining a safe, resilient, and forward-moving market, it said.

The final concrete pour was completed at the end of January 2026, officially marking the structural top-out of the building. With façade installation and interior works now progressing across multiple levels, the project is shifting from core construction into the stage where quality of execution, finish, and delivery discipline come into clear focus for investors, partners, and the wider market.

“Today is a meaningful moment for Eywa Tree of Life,” said Alex Zagrebelny, Founder and CEO of R.Evolution. “This is where ideas stop being theoretical and start to take physical form. In a market that rightly places growing importance on delivery and credibility, we need to show that what we set out to build is being realised on site, with care and consistency.”

Construction partner Ancient Builders Constructions (ABC) has led the delivery of the superstructure and is now advancing multiple workstreams across interiors and façades.

According to Zeeshan Ali Akhtar, Managing Director of ABC, plastering and fit-out activities are underway across several floors, while the glazed terracotta façade is being installed externally, with all materials already mobilised to the site.

The project has reached 51% completion, as per the imminent update in the Dubai Land Department system, with construction on track to reach completion this year.

The show residences which are now ready, represent a key milestone for brokers, partners, and stakeholders, offering a first tangible experience of the development’s spatial quality, material finishes, and delivery standards.

“This is the stage where construction quality becomes visible,” said Akhtar. “Our focus is on maintaining strong attention to detail as we move into finishing works, ensuring the project progresses in line with the delivery timeline and the standards expected of a development of this calibre.”

The milestone at Eywa Tree of Life follows the recent launch announcement of Eywa Way of Water, underscoring R.Evolution’s broader commitment to building a pipeline of future-ready residential developments. Together, the two projects signal a long-term development strategy focused on disciplined delivery, differentiated design thinking, and a more thoughtful approach to how residential environments are created in the UAE.

With multiple workstreams now active across structure, interiors, and façade, Eywa Tree of Life continues to progress steadily through its construction programme, reinforcing R.Evolution’s focus on execution as a core pillar of long-term asset value and market confidence. - TradeArabia News Service

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