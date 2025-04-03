UAE-based Reef Luxury Development has announced the opening of its innovative new sales gallery in Dubai’s Jumeirah Third neighbourhood, offering a glimpse into the future of luxury living.

This state-of-the-art space highlights the company’s patented Sunken Balcony with Outdoor Cooling and Winter Garden, revolutionary features that redefine outdoor comfort by harmonising advanced technology with modern luxury, said the developer.

The patented Sunken Balcony is a global first and allows residents to enjoy outdoor spaces in comfort year-round, irrespective of weather conditions, it stated.

This innovation exemplifies Reef’s vision for elevating lifestyles through cutting-edge residential solutions. Alongside this, the Winter Garden merges indoor and outdoor living, offering an integrated experience of comfort and nature.

Visitors to the gallery can immerse themselves in a meticulously designed show apartment, experiencing firsthand Reef’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovative design.

The gallery’s integrated sales center offers mockups, visual aids, and tailored consultations, providing investors and customers with an in-depth understanding of the upcoming company’s projects.

On the new launch, CEO Samer Ambar said: "We are thrilled to invite customers and investors to experience our patented Sunken Balcony and Winter Garden firsthand. These groundbreaking innovations showcase how Reef is reshaping luxury living by blending cutting-edge technology with modern lifestyles."

The launch of the gallery marks a significant milestone in Reef’s journey to redefine residential living in Dubai, setting a new benchmark for comfort, sustainability, and innovation.-TradeArabia News Service

