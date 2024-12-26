Doha: Qatar’s real estate sector is one of the most dynamic contributors to Qatar’s GDP, noted an official.

The market’s growth is fueled by the country’s strategic vision, population expansion, and increasing demand for residential, commercial, and industrial properties, said Serban Spirea, Chief Executive Officer of FG Realty adding “We are proud to be part of this transformation by offering world-class services that align with Qatar’s economic goals.”

He stressed that Qatar’s real estate market “remains a significant employment generator” with new developments and ongoing mega-projects.

The realty industry is constantly offering enormous opportunities in construction, brokerage, property management, and across all sectors.

Highlighting the optimistic outlook in the coming year, he said “2025 looks promising. With the government’s focus on economic diversification and upcoming projects, there’s potential for job creation across real estate, infrastructure, and technology.”

Job seekers in the country are expected to find “promising opportunities” in real estate, technology-driven property solutions, hospitality, and infrastructure projects, Spirea said.

“These sectors are expected to experience sustained growth,” he remarked.

Outlining the norms implemented in the realm for graduates and trainees to boost their skills, the official said “While formal education is valuable, specialised workshops in property management, negotiation, and market analysis are essential. FGREALTY encourages professional certifications like RERA or NAR to elevate expertise in the industry.”

The entity, on the other hand, has contributed by creating jobs in property management, sales, and marketing while also investing in training programs to enhance the skills of our workforce.

He added, “We’re committed to building a team that aligns with Qatar’s long-term vision for growth.”

The Ministry of Labour, recently spotlighted Law No. (12) of 2024, concerning the nationalization of jobs in the private sector.

This legislation aligns with the national strategic vision of 2030, especially within the pillar of human development, by facilitating strategic investments and creating opportunities for employment and training for Qatari citizens.

It also supports the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), focusing on a fundamental transformation towards a more productive labour market, and high-skill jobs.

However, this transformation will be achieved by leveraging a highly skilled Qatari talent pool while also attracting foreign talents with advanced skills.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

