AJMAN - The Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman announced that 173 real estate valuation transactions were recorded in November, totalling AED598 million and marking a significant increase of 88 percent compared to the same period last year.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Directo-General of the Department, emphasised that the valuations covered commercial, residential, and industrial properties.

He said that residential properties accounted for the largest share, with a total value of AED300.6 million, surpassing commercial properties valued at over AED204 million, while industrial properties ranked third, with a total valuation of AED82.5 million.

He also explained that the November real estate valuation report included personal valuation transactions, valuations for courts and institutions, as well as evaluations for long-term Golden Visas for investors. The latter accounted for 156 transactions, with a total value exceeding AED494 million.