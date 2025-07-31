SHARJAH - The total value of real estate transactions in Sharjah’s Central and Eastern Regions during the first half of 2025 has reached AED 1.6 billion, reflecting a significant increase of 143% compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Real Estate Transactions Report issued by Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

In addition, the report indicated that a total of 12,346 transactions were registered through the department’s branches, with a total area of sales transactions amounted to 22 million square feet.

Omar Al-Mansouri, Director of the Branches Department at Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated: “The exceptional growth in real estate transactions across the Central and Eastern Regions during the first half of 2025 indicates increasing investor confidence in the real estate market throughout the cities and areas of Sharjah. This performance is driven by several integrated factors, most notably the ongoing development of vital infrastructure projects, well-planned urban expansion, and the investment incentives launched by the Sharjah Government to promote property ownership across the emirate.”

Al-Mansouri added: “We have observed a strong increase in demand for property ownership in real estate projects in the Central and Eastern regions. This growth is the result of continued improvements in living standards and the rollout of smart services, along with the peaceful environments that these cities offer. For instance, the Central Region alone recorded real estate transactions exceeding AED 1 billion, indicating a gradual shift in investment trends toward these high-potential areas.

In detail, Al-Mansouri explained that the total transaction value recorded at the four branches represented 5.8% of Sharjah’s overall real estate trading value during the first half of 2025. The Central Region accounted for AED 1.1 billion in transactions, equivalent to 4.2% of the emirate’s total trading value. Khorfakkan followed with AED 294.8 million (1.1%), Kalba with AED 117.9 million (0.4%), and Dibba Al-Hisn with AED 11 million (0.1%).

Furthermore, Al-Mansouri indicated that the number of sales transactions in the Central Region has reached 493, covering 39 different areas, with a total value of AED 477.9 million. 44.4% of these were recorded in “Industrial Area 1” and “Al-Blida”, with a total of 219 transactions.

Additionally, Khorfakkan registered 126 sales transactions across 24 areas, with a total value of AED 107.8 million. 35 transactions (27.8%) took place in “Al-Harai Industrial” and “Al-Harai Commercial” areas.

In Kalba, 100 transactions were recorded across 26 areas, totalling AED 62.3 million. 30 of these transactions were in “Al-Tarif 5” area representing 30% of the total transactions.

As for Dibba Al-Hisn, 7 sales transactions were recorded, with a total value of AED 6.6 million.

The total value of mortgage transactions in the Central and Eastern Regions reached AED 178 million during the same period, through 215 transactions. This included 76 mortgage deals in Kalba, 68 in Khorfakkan, 65 in the Central Region, and 6 in Dibba Al-Hisn.

As for the initial sales contracts, they reached 581 across the Central and Eastern Regions, with a total value of AED 732 million. 520 contracts were concluded at the Central Region branch, while 61 were registered in Khorfakkan.