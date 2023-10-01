Muscat: The total value of real estate trading in the Sultanate of Oman rose by 15.8 percent to OMR1.80 billion at the end of August 2023 compared to OMR1.58 billion during the same period in 2022.

Preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that the fees collected for all legal transactions amounted to OMR43.6 million, an increase of 8.3 percent while the traded value of sales contracts amounted to OMR707.80 million for 44,000 sales contracts.

The value of traded mortgage contracts increased by 39.5 percent to OMR1.11 billion for 16,034, while the number of swap contracts reached 954 contracts with a value of OMR7.6 million.

The number of properties issued by the end of August 2023 reached about 157,659, an increase of 2.3 percent, while the number of properties issued to members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) reached 877 properties, an increase of 76.8 percent.

