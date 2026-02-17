RIYADH - Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid Al-Hogail announced that real estate indicators will be launched during the first quarter of this year to serve both citizens and investors.

Based on these indicators, real estate balance programs will be activated across all cities of the Kingdom, he said.

Speaking at the government press conference held in Riyadh on Monday, Al-Hogail stated that the ministry aims to privatize 70 percent of municipal assets to enhance quality of life, reduce government inefficiencies, and deliver improved services throughout the Kingdom’s cities.

The minister noted that all ministries have been granted the opportunity to delegate certain responsibilities to the private and non-profit sectors, enabling more efficient management than traditional government administration. This approach has facilitated the establishment of institutions such as “Sakan” and “Ikram Al-Mawta,” with the “Parks Foundation” and other entities set to be launched in the near future.

Al-Hogail explained that privatization programs for the third sector operate under a governance framework adopted by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Reviewing the transformation journey of the non-profit sector within the municipalities and housing ecosystem, Al-Hogail emphasized that the one-billion-riyal donation by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, sends a clear message that investing in human capital is a strategic priority and that family stability remains central to the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Al-Hogail affirmed that the ministry has worked to position the non-profit sector as a genuine developmental partner with a direct impact on people’s lives. “Today, more than 313 non-profit organizations, supported by over 345,000 volunteers, operate as a unified system. In addition, 106,000 beneficiaries from social security families have received housing support, while protection has been provided to more than 200,000 individuals who lost their homes,” he said.

Al-Hogail revealed that although the 2025 target for parks within the third sector was 33, a total of 77 parks have been delivered. The non-profit sector has also implemented more than 300 development initiatives, delivered over 1,000 services, empowered 100 non-profit organizations, and activated supervisory units in 17 municipalities.

The minister highlighted that the rental support program assisted 6,600 families this year, broadening the scope of beneficiaries. Over the past five years, 1.4 million volunteers have registered. Efforts have also focused on empowering families and improving housing conditions through home rehabilitation and restoration programs, as well as neighborhood enhancement initiatives. Jood Eskan, which began by serving 100 families, now supports more than 50,000 families.

He added that the number of donors contributing through Jood Eskan has surpassed 4.5 million, with total donations reaching SR5 billion since 2021. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, are among the first to support Jood Eskan during Ramadan through their contributions.

Al-Hogail also noted that the “Jood for Honoring the Deceased” platform operates through 72 non-profit organizations across the Kingdom and has identified 2,901,645 washing areas for the dead. The platform leverages advanced technology and adheres to strict regulatory standards to safeguard the dignity of the deceased.

On comprehensive digital transformation, he explained that the platform supporting individuals facing financial hardship has been integrated with the Ministry of Justice, reducing case processing time from one month to 19 days. The electronic signature service has likewise shortened the homeownership process from 14 days to just two days.

More than 150,000 digital transactions were completed in 2025, and the needs of over 400,000 beneficiaries were assessed. The Jood Eskan mobile application has further enhanced the digital user experience.

Al-Hogail emphasized that true investment begins with people, and announced the launch of the campaign titled “Jood is from us and within us” during Ramadan. The initiative aims to encourage broad community participation in this humanitarian effort and to reinforce the values of solidarity and social cohesion.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

