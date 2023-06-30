Doha, Qatar: Industry experts have stated that real estate continues to be the best and safest option for long-term investment strategy for any investor in Qatar.

“Qatar has reliably a stable economy and real estate is one of the safest long-term investments that someone can make,” said Jawdat Al Kateb, General Manager of Coreo Real Estate told The Peninsula.

World-class infrastructures and facilities built in the country have been attracting several investors across the country. After having hosted a major tournament like FIFA 2022, the number of visitors has also doubled in the past few months.

Al Kateb noted that real estate becomes beneficial if individuals are well aware of the right place and the right platform to invest whether it’s residential or commercial according to market demand.

“Different people prefer various types of apartments like one or two-bedroom apartments or studios. So it’s good to understand the market trends first. Also, all the clients and investors have options for choosing the most competitive and highest quality in the market, he said.

As Qatar continues to witness numerous investments and soaring realty developments in the country, the expert said that investors can gain double-fold with the long-term strategy.

“If you have to take care of all of these elements or aspects, there are beneficial projects in Qatar, which could not only be a good return but appreciation and value,” he said.

The official also highlighted that the demand for real estate is rising with forthcoming events scheduled in Qatar in the years ahead.

“Markets fluctuate but give us an advantage of varieties to offer. When we are real estate brokerage, we align with market demand and supplies and also as a developer, we have challenges that will be tackled and at the end of the day we will set the expectations of the clients and investors by operating it well.”

Al Kateb added that in recent years, real estate officials have working on those plans to set Qatar’s real estate market standards high for the customers as well as to refine a lot of norms in the market.

“A lot of initiatives will be taken to set the expectation of clients and we have also been expanding those plans. When it comes to introductory businesses, we have verified standards for our team that investors must follow at the same time along with company policies,” he added.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank told The Peninsula that long-term-investment strategies will benefit investors in the stock market. He noted that since business activities in the country have gone up, it will be a pivotal period for investors to benefit from the market in the long run.

Rashid lauded Qatar’s efforts in encouraging a steady flow of investments from across the globe as the country is poised to promote sports, tourism, and culture and welcome individuals from different parts of the world to explore opportunities in investments and trading activities.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).