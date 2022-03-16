Ras Al Khaimah-based developer Al Hamra has announced a new offshore manmade island project featuring beaches and villas.

The first phase of Falcon Island, which was announced by the developer on Wednesday l, will feature 240 villas, the developer said.

The total value of the project will be AED 1 billion ($272 million) and it will be next to Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah, linked to the mainland by a road.

There will be homes with between two and seven bedrooms, starting from AED 1.2 million. The developer plans to reserve 70 percent of the island for open spaces.

