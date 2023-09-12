Qatar saw as many as 666 building permits issued in August 2023, growing 5% month-on-month, mainly on faster pace in permits issued in Umm Slal, Al Khor, Doha and Al Daayen municipalities, according to the figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority.

Al Rayyan, Doha and Al Wakra municipalities together constituted 67% of the total building permit issued in August 2023.

The building permits data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.

Of the total number of new building permits issued, Al Rayyan constituted 61 permits, i.e. 24% of the total; followed by Doha 152 permits (23%), Al Wakra 134 permits (20%), Al Daayen 109 permits (16%), Umm Slal 48 permits (7%), Al Khor 41 permits (6%), Al Shahaniya 14 permits (2%), and Al Shamal seven permits (1%) in the review period.

On a monthly basis, the total building permits issued in Umm Slal saw a 78% surge, Al Khor 17%, Doha 9% and Al Daayen 2%; whereas those in Al Shamal, Al Wakra and Al Rayyan witnessed 36%, 3% and 1% decrease respectively in August 2023. In the case of Al Shahaniya, the permits issued were flat.

Total building permits issued in Al Shamal plummeted 53.3% year-on-year this August, followed by Al Shahaniya (36.4%), Al Wakra (23.9%), Al Rayyan (21.5%), Doha (16.5%) and Al Daayen (9.9%); those in Al Khor and Umm Slal reported 57.7% and 29.7% growth respectively.

The new building permits (residential and non-residential) constituted 249 permits or 37% of the total building permits issued in August 2023, additions 386 (58%) and fencing 31 (5%).

Of the new residential buildings permits, villas topped the list, accounting for 90% (190 permits), apartments 5% (10) and dwellings on housing loans 4% (nine).

Among the non-residential sector, commercial structures accounted for 38% or 15 permits, the industrial buildings as workshops and factories 33% (13 permits) and mosques 15% (six permits).

Qatar saw a total of 384 building completion certificates issued in August 2023, of which 321 or 84% was for the new buildings (residential and non-residential) and 63 or 16% for additions.

The total building completion certificates issued in the country saw a 3% month-on-month decline in August 2023 with Al Khor registering 47% plunge, followed by Wakra (24%), and Al Daayen (21%). In the case of Al Shahaniya, there was a 200% surge, Umm Slal (61%), Al Shamal (50%), Al Rayyan (7%) and Doha (2%).

The total building completion certificates issued in the country saw a 4.2% dip on an annualised basis in August 2023 with Al Wakra registering 28.4% shrinkage, followed by Doha (14.8%), Al Daayen (9%) and Umm Slal (2.2%); while Al Shamal saw 71.4% surge, Al Khor (42.9%), Al Shahaniya (33.3%) and Al Rayyan (17.3%).

Al Rayyan constituted 115 certificates or 30% of the total number of certificates issued in the review period, Al Wakra 73 (19%), Al Daayen 71 (18%), Doha 46 (12%), Umm Slal 45 (12%), Al Shamal 12 (3%), Al Shahaniya 12 (3%), and Al Khor 10 (3%) in August 2023.

Of the 264 residential buildings completion certificates issued this July, as many as 227 were for villas, 18 dwelling on housing loans, 13 for apartments and six others.

Of the 227 villas completion certificates issued in August 2023, as many as 74 were in Al Rayyan, 54 in Al Daayen, 33 in Umm Slal, 28 in Al Wakra, 15 in Doha, 10 in Al Shahaniya, seven in Al Khor and , six in Al Shamal.

In the case of 13 apartments, Al Daayen issued five completion certificates; four in Doha, two in Al Rayyan, and one each in Al Wakra and Umm Slal.

