Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from 14 to 18 May 2023, reached QR 343,656,789.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, and Residential buildings.

Sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Al Wakra, Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Thakhira and Al Shamal.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered in the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from May 7 to 11 2023, reached QR 474,177,083.

