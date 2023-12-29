Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from Dec. 19 to 21, 2023 reached QR 291,866,247.

Total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period was QR 25,224,573.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, shops, a residential complex, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, and Al Shamal municipalities, and in the Pearl island and Lusail.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from Dec. 10 to 14 exceeded QR 369 million.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper