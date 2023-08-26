Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from August 13 to August 17, 2023 reached QR213,826,383.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings and commercial shops.

Sales were concentrated in Al Rayyan, Doha, Umm Slal, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Al Daayen, Al Shamal, and Al Shahaniya.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered in the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from August 6 to August 10, 2023 reached QR118,381,852.

