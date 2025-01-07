Doha: Qatar’s construction activities continue to elevate its economy as market experts note that the ambitious projects in 2025 and the years ahead will result in a positive outcome.

A report by Mordor Intelligence indicates that the construction sector’s market size is expected to amount to $68.70bn (QR250.64bn) in 2025 and is projected to reach $106.33bn (QR387.92bn) by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.13 percent from this year until the decade-end.

After the successful FIFA 2022, Qatar continues its commitment to implementing further strategies to attain the National Vision 2030.

Aiming toward hosting the Asian Games in 2030, the country is also carrying out an impressive array of infrastructure and industrial projects, with the launch of its Third National Development Strategy (NDS3).

Qatar swiftly enhances its infrastructure and has emerged as one of the most popular tourism destinations worldwide.

Some of the state-of-the-art construction projects that boosted Qatar’s economy include highways, a metro system, colleges, the Museum of Islamic Art, and the stunning new National Museum of Qatar.

Researchers also note that government expenditures are expected to play a vital role in bolstering the construction market’s growth.

According to Qatar’s latest financial budget released for the current year, allocating an amount of QR197bn for new projects in 2025.

Analysts remarked that these infrastructure-related projects are poised to augment Qatar’s construction market.

The market intelligence and advisory firm stated that the government continues to play a key role in the infrastructures and facilities and diversifying Qatar’s economy.

The fiscal budget 2025 is also expected to draw private sector investment with numerous construction activities including educational institutes, and healthcare projects.

On the other hand, the government invested in transportation infrastructure projects for the railways and the expansion of the award-winning Hamad International Airport.

Analysts explain that the goal is to ensure that Qatar experiences a significant global transportation hub, while key priorities include a vast metropolitan network, and upgraded roadways in addition to emerging sustainable cities.

On the other hand, the market is expected to achieve an Annaul Average growth rate (AAGR) of more than 4 percent by 2028, stated Global Data’s latest report. During the forecast period, investments in renewable energy, industrial, and oil and gas projects will augment and boost the Qatar construction market.

Researchers emphasise that Qatar is witnessing a boom in the industry as numerous construction service providers and facility management companies are racing to enter the market for services.

Industry leaders noted that firms are partnering with developers to provide post-construction services as Qatar’s facility management sector is expected to experience exponential growth over the following years as towers, low-rise structures, stadiums, and malls are constructed and nearing completion.

Additionally, numerous construction events are lined upto to take place in Doha this year including Big 5 Construction, Project Qatar, and Build Your House exhibition, which strengthens the market and shares innovative ideas exploring ways to contribute to the economy.

