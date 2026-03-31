Doha, Qatar: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) has referred several real estate developers to the Public Prosecution for violating the provisions of Law No. (6) of 2014, as amended by Law No. (5) of 2023.

These violations included failing to deliver units on schedule and conducting real estate development work without a license.

Aqarat emphasises the necessity for all developers to adhere to the laws and regulations governing the sector, thereby ensuring the protection of investors’ rights.

These measures are part of Aqarat's ongoing efforts to strengthen compliance with real estate development regulations by all parties, thereby enhancing market stability and supporting its sustainable growth.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

