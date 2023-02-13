UAE - Pacha Group, a renowned lifestyle brand that operates in the music, leisure, entertainment, hospitality sectors, has teamed up with hospitality group FIVE Hotels and Resorts to launch the first Lio lifestyle destination outside its Spanish base at FIVE Luxe, JBR in Dubai.

Opening in 2023, FIVE Luxe JBR is a prime beach property which boasts 222 hotel rooms and suites, 275 opulent residences, multiple culinary and nightlife venues in addition to a 14,000-sq-ft private beach, a social pool, ReFIVE Spa, indoor pool with an outdoor gym, paddle tennis court and kids club.

The entire property showcases sweeping sunset sea-views and glittering sights of the Dubai Eye and Palm Jumeirah, said the Pacha Group in its statement.

Joining the FIVE Luxe, JBR way of life is a new icon for the JBR landscape - FIVE’s ultra-luxe residences Sensoria that transforms the realm of luxury living.

Radiating not just luxury, the new property will embody cutting-edge sustainability through smart systems and resource conserving technology, it stated.

According to Pacha, the hotel and residences are on track to acquire Leed (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Building Design & Construction (BD+C) and Sphire and are therefore not just meeting, but exceeding, the sustainability of its predecessors.

The famed entertainment extravaganza Lío will arrive in Dubai to become a small island in the Gulf. It will spread over an expanse of more than 35,000 sq ft, accommodating over 300 visitors on the terrace for unrivalled sunset views, more than 500 guests for the dinner show and over 1,000 revellers in the club, it added.

Lío Dubai will transform into an electrifying nightclub with renowned DJs. Set to delight locals and international visitors alike, Lío Dubai’s VIP experiences will exemplify the best in entertainment for a cosmopolitan clientele, said a top official.

"We are incredibly excited to announce our new opening in Dubai at FIVE Luxe, JBR. At Pacha Group, we are committed to creating unique experiences that combine innovation, entertainment, and hospitality," remarked its CEO Sanjay Nandi.

"Lío Dubai is the perfect opportunity to showcase our commitment to bringing world-class nightlife experiences to customers worldwide and continuing our ambitions to be an industry ESG leader," said Nandi.

Design specialist Lazaro Rosa Violan offers a 'Pearl of Dubai' concept that stems from its embrace of a priceless object - a precious discovery upon opening the intertwined curves of the shell - which is Lío Dubai.

"Creatively conceptualizing Lío Dubai has been an amazing opportunity for Team Lazaro Rosa Violan – for what will be, in our opinion, Dubai’s newest icon!," remarked María Cañizares Rivas, the Architect Team Leader at Lazaro Rosa Violan.

"We always say that Team Lazaro Rosa Violan does not just design spaces, we generate experiences – therefore to be able to develop this spectacular from scratch while studying the architecture and the interiors simultaneously allowed us to be endlessly imaginative and inspired," she noted.

Explaining the concept, Rivas said: "The curvilinear layers of the roof will rest on the sea to serve as support for the large platform raised above the sea. The materiality of this structure will create sinuous and reflective geometries that allow the building to be glimpsed from the entire city skyline - like a floating shell emerging from the sea."

"A large glass facade will allow vision and access to the different balconies and terraces of the building," she noted.

The top design specialists said singular elements that will appear on the façade of the building are a set of rounded pillars that will make a transition between the interior and the exterior and the large waterfall that will come from the roof falling on the back of the stage, emphasizing and focusing the vision on the area of the show.

On the inside of the building, Rivas said: "The waves of the ocean served as our inspiration - the strength of its crest, its curves and textures help us to generate a dynamic space, where the ceiling and walls are related to the curves of the roof, allowing the entry of natural or artificial light to achieve lighting effects."

"In the same way, the ground will descend in platforms, like footprints of sand left behind, descending towards the sea to reach the stage or towards the outside, being able to occasionally reach the sea," she added.

