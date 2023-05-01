Muscat – Sales of residential units of the Hayy al Sahil project to come up in Quriyat was launched at Grand Millennium Hotel on Sunday under the patronage of H E Salem bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

The first integrated tourism project with comprehensive services and facilities in the wilayat of Quriyat with 400 housing units in the first phase will be spread on an area of 45,000sqm. The project grants foreign investors permanent residency.

To be built at an estimated cost of RO385mn (US$1bn), including RO40mn allocated for the first phase, the project will include a four-star hotel consisting of 220 keys, a residential commercial district with greenhouses, bicycle path, halls for events, an aerobic park and a variety of restaurants.

On the occasion, H E Mahrouqi said, “The project is indeed of great importance for reviving tourism and economic movement in Muscat governorate. The project comes within the framework of implementing the Omani tourism strategy, in line with the sultanate’s plan to diversify sources of income underlined in Oman Vision 2040, which aims to achieve optimal use of the tourism potential.”

He added that the Hayy al Sahil project, upon its completion, will reflect positively economically and socially, especially on the neighbouring areas of the project, which will benefit directly from the project with its many tourist facilities.

Sheikh Hilal bin Khalid al Maawali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qurayyat Development Company, owner of the project, added, “We will do everything required to contribute to the implementation of the pioneering tourism strategy that the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has developed in accordance with a promising vision for the sultanate.”

The second phase of the project will include development of 1,600 housing units on an area of 221,000sqm, in addition to a large mosque of approximately 10,000sqm, and a three-star hotel with 150 rooms spread over 50,000sqm. The third and final phases of the project include 3,000 housing units ranging from apartments to villas, as well as 36 luxury waterfront villas.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).