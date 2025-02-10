Egypt - As part of its expansion strategy in Egypt’s real estate market, Olive Tree Development has made significant strides in delivering its projects in the New Administrative Capital.

Backed by over 30 years of experience, the company has achieved notable progress across multiple developments, with the first phases nearing completion and unit deliveries already underway.

Olive Tree is currently developing three major projects, with substantial progress in the remaining phases and work now beginning on the fourth and final phase of its flagship development.

One of the company’s most prominent projects is a mixed-use development in the New Administrative Capital. The eight-story complex includes four commercial floors, one medical floor, and three administrative floors. Strategically located near the central monorail station and Al Masa Hotel, the development offers a prime business and commercial hub in the heart of the capital.

The company’s residential project, Oro New Capital, is positioned between the Diplomatic District and the Investors’ District. Designed as a fully integrated community, the project features a clubhouse, a mosque, and a mall, catering to a modern lifestyle. The first phase is nearing completion, with unit deliveries set to begin soon. Progress continues across the remaining phases, with the final phase now in development in collaboration with leading construction companies.

Olive Tree Development’s projects are distinguished by their strategic locations, modern architecture, and sunlit views, creating a residential environment that blends luxury and comfort. The units are designed to maximize natural light, enhancing the living experience.

With flexible payment plans across all its projects, the company’s investment strategy focuses on delivering value to Egypt’s real estate market by offering a diverse portfolio of developments that cater to a wide range of customer needs.

