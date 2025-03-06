Ohana Development, a leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, has announced the ground breaking of its premium residential project - Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana - on Abu Dhabi’s prestigious Al Reem Island.

Designed to set new benchmarks in attainable luxury living, the development will bring Elie Saab’s unique design vision to life, creating a masterpiece that combines art and architecture, said the developer.

The project, being developed in collaboration with world-renowned fashion designer Elie Saab, will comprise 174 units, ranging from contemporary apartments to opulent penthouses.

Scheduled for completion in Q2 2027, the project is positioned to become a landmark on Al Reem Island, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Abu Dhabi’s skyline, it added.

According to Ohana, each residence is designed to reflect Elie Saab’s renowned attention to detail and commitment to timeless elegance.

Its key amenities include a children’s playground, outdoor pool, landscaped gardens, additional visitor parking, gym, an electric vehicle charging station and a padel court.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Engineer Husein Salem said this project represents Ohana's commitment to redefining the UAE’s luxury real estate landscape.

"By collaborating with Elie Saab, the world-renowned fashion designer, we are creating a residential experience that merges unparalleled design with the highest standards of quality," stated Salem.

It will offer residents convenient access to Abu Dhabi’s top destinations, including Reem Mall and Reem Central Park. With its prime location and exceptional amenities, the project promises an unparalleled lifestyle of sophistication and comfort, he added.

Ohana Development, in partnership with Elie Saab, continues to push the boundaries of luxury real estate, setting new standards for excellence and innovation with every project, remarked Salem.

Inspired by the concept of 'sculpture in motion,' Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana will feature fluid curves reminiscent of a veil swaying gracefully in the breeze. This architectural marvel will be crowned by a lavish dual-level penthouse complete with an infinity pool, representing the pinnacle of luxury, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

