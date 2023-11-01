Trojena, Neom’s unique, futuristic ski destination, is currently making significant construction progress across all clusters and major assets to deliver the development to the 2026 construction completion target, Philip Gullett, Executive Director – Region Head, Trojena, tells Gulf Construction.

Construction is continuing at pace, and Neom is well on the way to creating The Lake – a magnificent 2.8-km-long man-made freshwater lake at the heart of Trojena – and the vertical village The Vault, he says.

The excavation of the Lake commenced in early 2022 and as of October 2023, approximately 3 million cu m of material has been excavated and reused for the lake liner and dams.

“Delivering a project of the scale and ambition of Trojena is no small feat. Neom is one of the world’s largest projects of this kind and, given our commitment to technological advancement and sustainability, we are attracting some of the world’s leaders in construction and design to work at the cutting edge of sustainable development with new techniques and new skills,” Gullett states.

Design, fabrication, delivery, and installation require detailed coordination between globally-renowned architects, engineers, contractors and numerous subject matter experts.

Across the development and construction of Neom, the team is leveraging advanced technologies like digital twins, artificial intelligence, robotics, and modular construction techniques.

With Trojena aiming to offer a diverse skiing experience throughout the year, Neom will produce man-made snow to accommodate its 36 km of ski slopes and is currently running regular tests on the artificial snow to supplement the natural fall in winter. During the other months, skiing enthusiasts will be able to ski on synthetic surfaces.

In line with Neom’s commitment to sustainability, the water and power is produced sustainably. All the wastewater generated will be treated and reused to support the Lake and surrounding landscaping.

Neom’s first wastewater treatment and water recycling plant is already in operation, providing water for construction and environmental initiatives, he says. Additionally, recycled excavated materials are being used in construction, reducing the need for virgin materials.

Construction of Trojena is, indeed, complex with significant challenges relating to the logistics and sequencing, Gullett points out.

“Working with the various Neom sectors and support services, we are confident we can deliver on this challenge,” he states.

