Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of Bay Grove Residences, the latest addition to its beachfront portfolio within Dubai Islands, a premier waterfront destination for luxurious living, entertainment, leisure and tourism.

The new development’s prime location offers residents an opportunity to experience the best of promenade living.

Connected by a verdant green podium and infinity pool, Bay Grove Residences comprises four buildings featuring a curated selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments alongside four-bedroom duplexes and penthouses, said a statement from the master developer.

With a total of 296 units, the development is now available for prospective buyers seeking exclusive beachfront living, it stated.

Opening out to breathtaking views and pristine shores, Bay Grove Residences represents a harmonious blend of modern living and natural serenity. Each apartment overlooks a podium garden with serene pathways and shaded seating areas, while a raised ocean pool provides a sanctuary for relaxation, it added.

Dubai Islands is strategically positioned to ensure easy access to Dubai’s world-class attractions and international transport links. The launch of Bay Grove Residences marks the latest in a string of successful launches for Dubai Islands, with market appetite increasing for premium waterfront living and resort-style amenities.

Unveiling the project, Dubai Holding Real Estate CEO Khalid Al Malik said: "Bay Grove Residences is our first residential offering to bring the allure of promenade living on Dubai Islands. At Nakheel, we have a rich legacy of crafting iconic waterfront developments that complement Dubai’s stunning coastline, and this project is no exception."

"Residents will experience a lifestyle defined by breathtaking beauty from verdant gardens and scenic views to a wealth of amenities that foster a vibrant coastal community. Our latest offering on Dubai Islands sets a benchmark for a new kind of waterfront living, catering to the needs of even the most discerning investors and homeowners," he stated.

According to him, Bay Grove Residences is designed as a retreat from the urban hustle. "Families and individuals can enjoy a variety of family-friendly entertainment, including children’s play areas, a clubhouse and a residents’ lounge, as well as a fully equipped fitness centre offering multipurpose training and yoga for all levels," he stated.

Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s skyline, each one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment at Bay Grove Residences features elegant interiors and stunning private terraces, he added.

Al Malik said ample living spaces were designed in a contemporary style with soft, soothing tones and warm, earthy wood grain accents, while the floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of natural daylight.

"Exquisite finishes enhance the overall aesthetic of the large bedrooms, and most boast an ensuite primary bathroom and wardrobe space. In the kitchen, engineered stone countertops and carefully crafted, spacious lacquer cabinetry blend style and functionality," he stated.

The four-bedroom duplexes and penthouses at Bay Grove Residences feature expansive terraces that offer stunning vistas of the city skyline and tranquil waters, and are meticulously designed to maximise space, comfort and sophistication, he added.

