Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED527 million contract to Al Nasr Contracting Company for primary infrastructure and utilities works on Island B at Dubai Islands, advancing delivery of the emirate’s major coastal expansion project.

The works will establish the essential infrastructure platform required to unlock residential, hospitality and mixed-use development across Island B.

The scope includes roads and paving, potable water, electrical and telecom networks, drainage and sewage systems, and integration with the District Cooling Plant network, alongside technical coordination with Island A.

The award represents a significant construction milestone within the Dubai Islands development, and underlines continued capital deployment into strategic, long-term urban expansion aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “This contract reflects disciplined execution against one of Dubai’s most important coastal masterplans. Infrastructure delivery is the foundation of long-term value creation, and this milestone demonstrates steady progress in transforming Dubai Islands into a fully integrated destination that supports population growth, tourism expansion and economic diversification.”

The Dubai Islands spans 18.6 square kilometres across five interconnected islands and will introduce approximately 57 kilometres of coastline, including 21 kilometres of beachfront.

The development is designed to accommodate more than 231,000 residents across 49,000 homes including villas, mansions and apartments, alongside a mix of resorts, marinas, retail and leisure assets.

Dubai Islands will connect directly to the mainland via three bridges linked to the Al Shindagha Corridor, positioning Dubai International Airport within 10 kilometres and Downtown Dubai within 15 kilometres, reinforcing accessibility and strengthening the emirate’s broader urban connectivity.