Drake & Scull International (DSI), in a strategic partnership with luxury developer Prestige One Developments, has announced the official commencement of construction on the Majan Project. This milestone marks the full transition from visionary design to active delivery.

The Majan Project represents a powerful synergy between DSI’s renowned construction expertise and Prestige One’s signature design philosophy, said a statement from DSI.

This project will meet Dubai's growing demand for premium, high-quality real estate, it stated.

The start of construction follows a year of disciplined, collaborative preparation between both entities. With all required approvals secured, works are officially underway, with project completion targeted for the first quarter of 2028, it added.

On the key milestone, Muin El Saleh, Group Chief Executive Officer of DSI, said: "With construction now officially underway, our focus is firmly on the build itself - bringing the discipline, expertise, and precision DSI is known for to every phase of execution, and delivering a development that meets the highest standards on site."

Located in one of Dubai's fastest-growing districts, the Majan Project is thoughtfully designed. Guided by Prestige One's attention to architectural detail and lifestyle design, the development meets the sophisticated needs of modern businesses and residents, contributing to the wider growth of the city's landscape.

Ajmal Saifi, the CEO of Prestige One Developments, said: "Our partnership with Drake & Scull International allows us to bring Prestige One's distinct design standards to the Majan district."

"By combining our vision for elevated spaces with DSI's proven construction capabilities, we are delivering a truly standout asset," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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