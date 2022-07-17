Muriya, Oman’s most diversified real estate developer, has announced the launch of ‘Fanar Views’, a new first-of-its-kind residential project primely located in Hawana Salalah. Just a five-minute walk to the Fanar Hotel & Residences beach, the marina and the destination’s world-class amenities, Fanar Views offers luxurious waterfront living and a unique investment opportunity with high potential returns within a lucrative year-round rental market.

The project boasts a limited selection of townhouses, twin- and standalone villas, fully serviced and furnished, with private pools overlooking the lagoons. Properties in Fanar Views are available with one-, two- and three bedrooms, offering resort-style living in a developed community. Buyers of all nationalities can also enjoy lifetime family residency, complimentary use of the Fanar Hotel & Residences’ swimming pool, beaches, sports facilities, gym, business center and exclusive discounts at the hotel’s restaurants.

“With the Governorate of Dhofar continuing to gain standing as a sought-after tourist destination and growing real estate market, Fanar Views is a great choice for living as well as a robust investment opportunity. As the first such development in the area, ‘Fanar Views’ offers an ideal base from which to experience the beauty of the Governorate, complete with access to all of what Hawana Salalah as well as the key offerings that Fanar Hotel & Residences have to offer,” said Seif Elkhouly, Chief Development Officer, Muriya. “As our latest prestigious neighbourhood, Fanar Views is designed with luxury living in mind, and whether for couples, families, or as a lucrative rental with high return on investment potential in Oman’s rapidly-expanding subtropical city, the new neighbourhood unlocks the exceptional.”

At the heart of the Governorate of Dhofar sits Hawana Salalah, where resort living becomes a lifestyle. The destination offers plenty of opportunities to live and invest throughout a growing range of freehold properties. Meanwhile, across its 13.6 million sqm Land Area, it offers 1,100 hotel rooms, 7km white sandy beaches, a 170 berth Marina, an Aqua Park, and a variety of bustling restaurants and cafes. Drawing residents and tourists from near and far, Muriya’s flagship destination is brimming with life, offering open space, natural surroundings, and a place to be enjoyed for generations to come.

Muriya, the developer of Hawana Salalah, is a partnership between the leading government arm for tourism development in Oman, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), and the internationally acclaimed developer of fully-integrated towns, Orascom Development Holding (ODH).

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).