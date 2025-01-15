UAE-based Mira Developments and ARAV Group, the driving force behind the high-fashion brand John Richmond, have announced an exclusive global partnership with initial projects set for UAE cities.

This collaboration heralds a new era of luxury living, seamlessly integrating high-fashion aesthetics with unparalleled lifestyle experiences. The partnership will bring John Richmond’s bold and edgy ethos to life through fully furnished residences, five-star hotels, and elegant cafes, the companies said.

The first projects will grace prime destinations across the UAE, such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, they said.

THREE CITIES – ONE VISION

Each development will combine John Richmond’s distinctive design philosophy with Mira Developments’ expertise in delivering fully furnished luxury homes, exceptional hotel-style services, and thoughtfully designed community spaces.

Every John Richmond-branded property will embody the brand’s globally celebrated aesthetic, inspired by the rebellious energy of rock ‘n’ roll and a profound exploration of street culture. These residences will showcase bold designs, premium materials, and innovative details that define the brand’s signature style.

Art installations and upscale furnishings, developed in collaboration with FormItalia Luxury Group, will further enhance the environment, seamlessly blending fashion and interior design.

John Richmond commented: “When I was sixteen, I was accepted at Manchester University to study architecture. At the last minute, I changed my mind and went to London to study fashion. I never lost my love of architecture, and to be involved in this venture is like all my dreams come true."

“We are thrilled to bring John Richmond’s distinctive aesthetic to the world of luxury living,” said Mena Marano, CEO of ARAV Group and proprietor of the brand. “This partnership marks an exciting milestone, showcasing how fashion and lifestyle can converge to redefine sophistication.”

Tamara Getigezheva, Co-founder of Mira Group, stated: “Mira Developments is delighted to partner with John Richmond and the ARAV Group, bringing the brand’s distinctive fashion-forward vision to our luxury properties. Together, we will create spaces that seamlessly blend rebellious energy with refined elegance and exceptional craftsmanship.”

PROPERTIES SET TO STUN

With new properties in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, Mira Developments continues to redefine luxury living with its unique approach to fully furnished branded properties and premium services like complimentary valet parking and free housekeeping.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).