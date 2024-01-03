Mered, an award-winning international real estate developer, has launched its flagship project in the UAE - Iconic - a residential tower located in Dubai Internet City.

Being developed in collaboration with Italian design house Pininfarina, the project features 311 premium ergonomic apartments as well as other key amenities.

Unveiling the project at a key ceremony held in Dubai, Mered said the name 'Iconic' perfectly embodies the project's vision - iconic design by Pininfarina, iconic quality by Mered, and its future status as a landmark in Dubai's skyline.

For this project, construction quality is paramount, ensuring every detail reflects excellence. The tower boasts a plethora of world-class amenities designed to enrich the lives of its residents, stated the developer.

These include diverse retail outlets, a selection of eateries, a well-equipped gym, a private lounge, a children's play area, and an infinity pool offering stunning views.

Each feature is carefully curated to provide an unparalleled living experience, harmonising city buzz with serene indulgence, and underlining the commitment of both Mered and Pininfarina to create a space that is not only functional but also architecturally aesthetic.

Iconic is set to redefine the standards of development in Dubai, blending the latest technology with craftsmanship, heritage with innovation, to create a timeless value, it stated.

Speaking at the event, CEO Diana Nilipovscaia said: "Iconic is not just another addition to Dubai's luxury real estate; it's a pioneering step into a future where Mered redefines and elevates the standard of urban living. This project marks the dawn of a new era for us, one where we commit to crafting not just residences, but distinguished and timeless destinations that will become integral parts of Dubai’s cityscape."

'The Iconic redefines Dubai's skyline as a beacon of innovative architecture and aesthetics. Nestled in the city's vibrant heart, this development isn't just about ultra-luxury living; it's a harmonious fusion of cutting-edge technology and visionary design elements, uniquely crafted to shape the future of urban living in Dubai, observed Nilipovscaia.

"Its distinctive structure and smart, forward-thinking construction approach set a new benchmark for architectural and interior sophistication in the city," she added.

The exclusive Mered event brought together numerous brokers for a session filled with networking opportunities and insightful discussions on the high-end property sector in the UAE.

According to her, the project's fast-track development plan includes a one-year design and contractor procurement stage, followed by a three-year main construction phase, concluding with unit handovers to customers.

"More than just a building, Iconic by Mered is a high-quality, designer, and innovative living experience that embodies the future of upscale living in Dubai, showcasing its visionary approach to the city's real estate landscape," stated Nilipovscaia.

"Upon completion, the tower will offer 311 premium ergonomic apartments, portraying it as a symbol of "Beauty in Harmony... Timeless Value," capturing the essence of a partnership that combines Mered's commitment to supreme construction quality and the highest building standards with Pininfarina's 90-year legacy of Italian style and Mirage, a consultancy known for developing notable spots like the Address Grand Creek Hotel and Bluewaters Island," she added.

