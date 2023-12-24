Meraas, a leading master developer and part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced that nearly 56% of the construction work on its Ocean Mansions development has been completed and the premium project was on track for handover in mid-2024.

Designed by Italian architectural firm ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, each five-bedroom mansion gives residents the illusion of floating over the edge of the island with sweeping views of the open waters, said the statement from the developer.

The mansions boast full-height windows, bathing each 1,193 sq.m. home in natural light. While the primary shared spaces in each home face outwards and look towards open water, the interior space also connects seamlessly with a wrap-around terrace that holds a private infinity pool that blends with the Gulf.

Adorning the northern shore of the prestigious Jumeira Bay Island, the sea-facing mansions offer the epitome of luxury and exclusivity with a collection of seven properties being developed.

Dubai Holding Real Estate CEO Khalid Al Malik said: "Our journey with Bulgari continues to flourish through this remarkable project, reinforcing our tradition of introducing some of the region's most prestigious developments."

"An extraordinary address that is unmatched in its ultra-luxury, elegance and design, this development exudes grandeur and exclusivity, elevating the art of fine living to new heights. It’s been exceptionally gratifying for the team to witness this project come to life," he added.

The signature feature of each of the seven Bulgari Ocean Mansions’ façades is the glazed terracotta screen which protects, shades and creates ever-changing patterns of light and shade on the balcony and interior spaces.

In addition to common areas across the neighbourhood, residents have uninterrupted access to the exclusive facilities of the adjacent Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, including state-of-the-art pools, landscaped gardens, and a host of dining options on-site, inspired by Italian seaside harbours.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).